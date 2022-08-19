Irish women's 4x400m relay team stick to their guns for European final

THE IRISH WOMEN’S 4x400m relay will remain the same for tomorrow’s European Championship final in Munich.

Today’s record-breaking quartet — they clocked an impressive national record of 3.26.06 while finishing second in their semi-final — go again, with Athletics Ireland confirming the same selection for tomorrow night’s showpiece [8.45pm, live on RTÉ 2] in a press release, which reads:

The team selected is: 1. Sophie Becker 2. Phil Healy 3. Rhasidat Adeleke 4. Sharlene Mawdsley

That suggests the same order, with Becker giving Ireland a brilliant start and Healy keeping them in the mix today, before Adeleke powered them into the lead with a sensational 49.49 split. Mawdsley ran a good anchor leg, caught just by the Netherlands near home.

The RTÉ panel — Sonia O’Sullivan, Rob Heffernan and Derval O’Rourke were on — discussed the order selection this evening, suggesting it was best to have Adeleke run earlier, rather than last, so the Tallaght thunderbolt could keep them in contention instead of having huge ground to make up when given her chance.

“They will likely need to go even faster to get amongst the medals in another quality field, but a favourable Lane 5 draw and a team full of talent is sure to have them right there in contention come the final changeover,” tonight’s Athletics Ireland statement added.

Louise Shanahan and Michelle Finn are also in final action tomorrow, in the 800m (7.15pm) and 3000m Steeplechase (9.13pm) respectively.

Today was a memorable day in Munich: from the relay effort, to Ciara Mageean’s superb silver medal and Mark English and Shanahan powering into their 800m finals as automatic qualifiers.

English’s final is on Sunday, along with that of Hiko Tonosa Haso and Efrem Gidey in the 10,000m, while Sarah Lavin is in 100m hurdle action. (She advances directly to the semi-final as one of the top-12 ranked athletes, the final is one of the last events on the closing night.)

A national record too.



Their splits:



Becker: 52.21

Healy: 51.78

Adeleke: 49.49 😲

Mawdsley: 52.58 — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) August 19, 2022