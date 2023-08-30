Maguire and amateur Donegan part of glamour group in Irish Open first round

LEONA MAGUIRE WILL tee off with local amateur Aine Donegan and the defending champion Klara Spilkova in the opening round of the 2023 Irish Women’s Open at Dromoland Castle tomorrow.

That trio will be in the spotlight at the Clare venue with the release of the tee times seeing them off at 9.06am from the 10th tee tomorrow, before their second round commences on Friday at 1.46pm from the first tee.

Advertisement

Spilkova won the tournament last year after a play-off victory for her second ever title on the Ladies European Tour. Maguire, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, only missed out by a shot on the play-off twelve months ago after a closing round of 68.

Ennis native Donegan completes the glamour three-ball after her impressive showing at the US Women’s Open in Pebble Beach in July. Maguire is joined in this week’s field by Solheim Cup team-mate Caroline Hedwall of Sweden. They will be aiming to help Europe claim a third consecutive victory against the USA on 22-24 September with this year’s event taking place at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Some early groups to keep an eye on tomorrow ⏰#RaiseOurGame | #WIO2023 — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) August 30, 2023

LET players Victoria Craig and Olivia Mehaffey are also in action, teeing off at 9.28am and 1.58pm tomorrow respectively. Beth Coulter and Sarah Byrne will form the early Irish interest, while Aideen Walsh, Kate Lanigan, Olivia Costello and Emma Fleming are all out in the afternoon.

KPMG Women’s Irish Open – Round 1 – Dromoland Castle