Birthday girl Agg and in-form Hayes on target on busy day for Irish across the water

BIRTHDAY GIRL LILY Agg was among the goals as Irish-heavy Birmimgham City enjoyed an important 3-0 win at Sunderland to move them top of the Championship table.

The Blues will sit at the summit for Christmas after leapfrogging the Saints and edging Charlton Athletic on goal difference.

Agg opened the scoring on her 30th birthday, having started alongside Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn and Jamie Finn.

All but Lucy Quinn played the full game, with Louise Quinn captaining the Blues to a memorable win.

There was plenty of Irish involvement elsewhere in the second tier, as Durham beat Southampton 1-0, Reading and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 and Watford and London City Lionesses could not be separated in a six-goal thriller.

Caitlin Hayes scored again in Scotland as her Celtic side drew 1-1 with Hearts, while Abbie Larkin bagged an assist in Glasgow City’s 6-0 hammering of Partick Thistle.

That’s now 10 goals for club and country since September for centre-half Hayes.

'56 - LEVEL! Some nice football from the Celts and @caitlin5hayes takes it in inside the area to twist and bullet a great finish under the keeper!👊



♥️1-1🍀#HEACEL | #SWPL | #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/Gkd7xQa7AI — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) December 17, 2023

In the Women’s Super League, Chelsea bounced back from their thrashing by Arsenal to beat Bristol City 3-0 at Ashton Gate and ensure they went into the winter break three points clear at the top.

Advertisement

The Blues went down 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, but Lauren James’ superb effort in the 17th minute set them on their way on Sunday before Erin Cuthbert scored with a volley and Sam Kerr added a header.

The visitors also had Niamh Charles sent off in stoppage time as they took advantage of Arsenal’s shock 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday to open up a gap at the top. Megan Connolly and Chloe Mustaki both played the full game for Bristol.

Lauren James scored a stunning goal for Chelsea today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Manchester City moved ahead of the Gunners into second place on goal difference after Bunny Shaw’s hat-trick earned a 4-1 win against Everton.

Shaw quickly made amends for having a penalty saved when she put City in front in the ninth minute and she added a second before Jill Roord extended the lead.

Aurora Galli pulled one back with an incredible strike in the second half, but Shaw’s header completed her treble and sealed a fourth straight league win for City. Courtney Brosnan, Heather Payne and Megan Campbell all featured for the Toffees.

Liverpool earned their first WSL victory over Manchester United after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Leigh Sports Village.

Ella Toone opened the scoring for the hosts just three minutes in, but the Reds levelled through Millie Turner’s own goal.

Captain Taylor Hinds then found the winner in the 68th minute as Liverpool moved level on points with fourth-placed United. Leanne Kiernan came off the bench late on.

Honoka Hayashi’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a point for West Ham in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Hammers were left to rue their missed opportunities when Lena Petermann put the Foxes ahead in the 68th minute.

A poor afternoon got worse for West Ham when captain Hawa Cissoko was sent off in added time, but Hayashi struck in the eighth minute of time added on to lift the visitors off the foot of the table.

Megan Walsh and Jess Ziu both started for West Ham, with Jessie Stapleton introduced late on and Izzy Atkinson held in reserve.

Moving on: Alannah McEvoy. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, 2023 Ireland call-up Alannah McEvoy is one of several players departing Shamrock Rovers.

The SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division side confirmed six departures over the weekend, with mid-season signing Tiegan Ruddy, goalkeepers Summer Lawless and Jayne Merren, Orlaith O’Mahony and Abby Tuthill all exiting.

Aoibhe Fleming also recently departed.

McEvoy scored four goals in 18 of Rovers’ 20 league games. The former Peamount United attacker was called up to the Ireland senior squad for the pre-World Cup double-header against USA, though is yet to debut.

- Additional reporting by Press Association