Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Irish youngster James Abankwah completes transfer to Serie A side Udinese

The 18-year-old defender will remain at St Patrick Athletic while he completes his Leaving Certificate.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 6:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,977 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5665532
James Abankwah has been unveiled by Udinese.
Image: Udinese Calcio
James Abankwah has been unveiled by Udinese.
James Abankwah has been unveiled by Udinese.
Image: Udinese Calcio

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have confirmed the sale of promising centre-back James Abankwah to Italian club Udinese.

Abankwah, who turned 18 earlier this month, has signed a deal with the Serie A outfit that runs until 2026.

However, he will remain with Pat’s on a loan basis until this July, which will allow him to complete his Leaving Certificate exams.

The undisclosed fee received by the Inchicore club for the Longford native is a record upfront figure for a League of Ireland player, according to the Irish Sun, eclipsing the €500,000 paid by Manchester City to Shamrock Rovers for Gavin Bazunu.

“I’m buzzing and absolutely delighted that the deal is gone,” said Abankwah, who joined Pat’s from Cherry Orchard in 2019 and signed his first professional contract last July.

“I found out last week about the interest, flew out on Monday, had my medical on Tuesday and signed today, so I’m really looking forward to it. The people here are lovely, they’ve been very welcoming, the city is very nice.

“I’m feeling very happy right now and I’m lost for words. I’d like to thank St Pat’s, Cherry Orchard, Melview FC and Letterkenny Rovers. I’m looking forward to getting going and still have a big six months at St Pat’s and my Leaving Cert.”

james-abankwah James Abankwah playing for St Patrick's Athletic against Dundalk last October. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Abankwah made his 13th first-team appearance for the Saints last November, when he was the youngest player on the Aviva Stadium pitch as they defeated Bohemians on penalties to win the FAI Cup.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for James and a brilliant move,” St Pat’s manager Tim Clancy said of the Ireland U19 international’s transfer to Italy.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He has a high ceiling and can go very far in the game, he’s got great potential. It’s good for all parties and we still get his services until the summer after his Leaving Cert.”

Ger O’Brien, the academy director at Richmond Park, added: “James joined our academy as a young boy and has matured into one of the top centre-backs in the country over the last three years.

“I have always had the belief that James could make the step into professional football outside Ireland and he now has that opportunity in Italy.

“We will continue to help and develop James in the next number of months and we’ll watch with interest when he moves to Italy. We are very proud of him and his family.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie