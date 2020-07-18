This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 18 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish youngster Josh Giurgi rewarded with Norwich City contract

The Dubliner, who turned 18 last month, joined the Canaries from Leixlip United in 2018.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,403 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5153770
Josh Giurgi playing for the Ireland U17s last year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Josh Giurgi playing for the Ireland U17s last year.
Josh Giurgi playing for the Ireland U17s last year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JOSH GIURGI WILL be hoping to stake his claim at Norwich City next season after committing to the Canaries until the summer of 2021.

Giurgi is one of four U18 players at the Premier League club who were rewarded with contract extensions this week.

The young Dubliner, who can play up front and across the midfield, has been on the books at Carrow Road since moving over from Leixlip United in 2018.

On the international stage, he made the step-up to the Republic of Ireland U18 squad after playing in last year’s U17 European Championships.

Giurgi, having featured regularly for Norwich City’s U18s, broke into the club’s U23 side before the season was brought to a premature conclusion by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He’ll aim to follow in the footsteps of 19-year-old Corkonian Adam Idah, who has established himself in the club’s first-team this season.

Daniel Farke’s side will be back in the Championship for 2020-21 after being relegated last week with three games remaining in the Premier League campaign.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

17.07.20 Ireland international Cyrus Christie wins Championship Goal of the Month award

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie