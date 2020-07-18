Irish youngster Josh Giurgi rewarded with Norwich City contract

JOSH GIURGI WILL be hoping to stake his claim at Norwich City next season after committing to the Canaries until the summer of 2021.

Giurgi is one of four U18 players at the Premier League club who were rewarded with contract extensions this week.

The young Dubliner, who can play up front and across the midfield, has been on the books at Carrow Road since moving over from Leixlip United in 2018.

On the international stage, he made the step-up to the Republic of Ireland U18 squad after playing in last year’s U17 European Championships.

Giurgi, having featured regularly for Norwich City’s U18s, broke into the club’s U23 side before the season was brought to a premature conclusion by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He’ll aim to follow in the footsteps of 19-year-old Corkonian Adam Idah, who has established himself in the club’s first-team this season.

Daniel Farke’s side will be back in the Championship for 2020-21 after being relegated last week with three games remaining in the Premier League campaign.

