Irish youngster Nathan Collins savours 'unbelievable' night

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Nathan Collins expressed his delight after his first Premier League goal helped Burnley beat relegation rivals Everton 3-2.

It was a great moment for the 20-year-old, who was making his 10th top-flight appearance of the campaign, as he recovered admirably from the disappointment of being sent off in his previous outing for the Clarets against Brentford.

Collins, who made his full Ireland debut in last month’s win over Lithuania, savoured the occasion.

“It was unbelievable, you can see why this stadium was rocking, it was class,” he told Burnley’s official website.

“It was a surreal moment, but early on, we had a lot of work to do. Everton showed the quality that they had, but so did we as well and we did, we always back each other.”

The Leixlip native also paid tribute to teammate Maxwel Cornet, whose late winner took his side to within a point of the 17th-place Toffees.

“Max has shown his quality, everyone knows how good he is.

“We weren’t afraid of going 2-1 down, we’ll always back ourselves and we got the win.”

Nathan Collins sends a shiver down the spine of every Evertonian as Burnley take the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DcXvE4kOh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2022

The centre-back himself played a pivotal part in the win, as his sidefooted volley from a corner gave Burnley a 12th-minute lead.

“Thankfully tonight I was involved, and it was unbelievable, it was a great feeling to score and get us up and running.”