Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 7 April 2022
Advertisement

Irish youngster Nathan Collins savours 'unbelievable' night

The 20-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in Burnley’s win over Everton.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 1:28 PM
41 minutes ago 892 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5732615
Nathan Collins #22 of Burnley celebrates their 3-2 win over Everton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Nathan Collins #22 of Burnley celebrates their 3-2 win over Everton.
Nathan Collins #22 of Burnley celebrates their 3-2 win over Everton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Nathan Collins expressed his delight after his first Premier League goal helped Burnley beat relegation rivals Everton 3-2.

It was a great moment for the 20-year-old, who was making his 10th top-flight appearance of the campaign, as he recovered admirably from the disappointment of being sent off in his previous outing for the Clarets against Brentford.

Collins, who made his full Ireland debut in last month’s win over Lithuania, savoured the occasion.

“It was unbelievable, you can see why this stadium was rocking, it was class,” he told Burnley’s official website.

“It was a surreal moment, but early on, we had a lot of work to do. Everton showed the quality that they had, but so did we as well and we did, we always back each other.”

The Leixlip native also paid tribute to teammate Maxwel Cornet, whose late winner took his side to within a point of the 17th-place Toffees.

“Max has shown his quality, everyone knows how good he is.

“We weren’t afraid of going 2-1 down, we’ll always back ourselves and we got the win.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The centre-back himself played a pivotal part in the win, as his sidefooted volley from a corner gave Burnley a 12th-minute lead.

“Thankfully tonight I was involved, and it was unbelievable, it was a great feeling to score and get us up and running.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie