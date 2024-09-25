IRFU launch new streaming platform to cover AIL and Emerging Ireland fixtures

THE IRFU HAVE today announced the launch of a new streaming platform, IrishRugby+.

The union’s first ever streaming platform comes through its sports innovation partnership with Enterprise Ireland, with Cork-based company Wiistream teaming up with the IRFU to provide the service.

Advertisement

IrishRugby+ will broadcast selected All-Ireland League fixtures across the year, along with selected games, such as the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour.

IrishRugby+ will also provide links to additional club streams that are made available to them on a weekly basis.

IRFU director of communication Aoide Clarke said: “As we embark on a new season of club rugby it is vital that we continue to invest in promoting and enhancing our coverage of the Energia All Ireland Leagues.

“We are delighted to work with Wiistream to develop Irish Rugby+ and are looking forward to growing the service over the coming years. It is very apt that we take this step in our 150th year, where we reflect and celebrate the journey and contribution rugby has made, with a focus on how we can continue to grow the game in the future.”

Supporters can access games on the platform by registering on IrishRugby+.

This weekend’s selected livestream comes in the Energia Women’s All Ireland League, with defending champions UL Bohemians taking on Blackrock at 5pm on Saturday.

IRFU and Energia Livestreams on IrishRugby+: