Sunday 23 June, 2019
Double Olympic champion Brownlee storms to Ironman glory in Cork

Despite the horrendous weather conditions, thousands turned out to watch the event.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 4:56 PM
41 minutes ago 2,256 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4694559

ALISTAIR BROWNLEE, THE two-time Olympic gold medallist, has added Ironman champion to his list of accolades, after the British triathlete stormed to glory in Cork this afternoon.

Alistair Brownlee of Great Britain celebrates after wining the 2019 Cork Ironman Brownlee celebrates his win in Cork. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Brownlee, competing in his first Ironman event as he considers his future ahead of Tokyo 2020, made history by winning the inaugural full-distance Ironman race staged in Ireland. 

Horrendous weather conditions had earlier forced race organisers to cancel the swim leg of the event, but the wind and rain didn’t stop thousands of people lining the route in east Cork.

On debut, Brownlee completed the 180-kilometre cycle in a time of 4:54:46 and then a superb marathon time of 2:51:31 in difficult conditions saw him power to victory just under two minutes ahead of Ireland’s Bryan McCrystal, who finished in 7:51:19.

In the women’s race, Emma Bilham of Switzerland won in a time of 8:50:18.

Bryan McCrystal of Ireland passes by the Youghal RNLI Ireland's Bryan McCrystal finished second. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Alistair Brownlee of Great Britain passes underneath the iconic Youghal Clock Gate Brownlee runs through Youghal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Adam Feigh of The USA is cheered on by supporters up Windmill Hill Thousands of supporters turned out. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Amanda Wendorff leaves the start line 2,500 athletes from around the world competed. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Emma Bilham of Switzerland becomes emotional after crossing the line in first place in the women's category Emma Bilham celebrates her victory in the women's race. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Anja Ippach of Germany makes her way up Windmill Hill It was the first full-distance Ironman to be staged in Ireland. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bryan McCrystal, Alistair Brownlee and Markus Thomschke spray champagne on the podium McCrystal, Brownlee and Markus Thomschke on the podium. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A view of the transition area in the Youghal beach car park The swim was cancelled this morning. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

