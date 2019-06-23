Double Olympic champion Brownlee storms to Ironman glory in Cork

ALISTAIR BROWNLEE, THE two-time Olympic gold medallist, has added Ironman champion to his list of accolades, after the British triathlete stormed to glory in Cork this afternoon.

Brownlee celebrates his win in Cork. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Brownlee, competing in his first Ironman event as he considers his future ahead of Tokyo 2020, made history by winning the inaugural full-distance Ironman race staged in Ireland.

Horrendous weather conditions had earlier forced race organisers to cancel the swim leg of the event, but the wind and rain didn’t stop thousands of people lining the route in east Cork.

On debut, Brownlee completed the 180-kilometre cycle in a time of 4:54:46 and then a superb marathon time of 2:51:31 in difficult conditions saw him power to victory just under two minutes ahead of Ireland’s Bryan McCrystal, who finished in 7:51:19.

In the women’s race, Emma Bilham of Switzerland won in a time of 8:50:18.

Ireland's Bryan McCrystal finished second. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Brownlee runs through Youghal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Thousands of supporters turned out. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2,500 athletes from around the world competed. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Emma Bilham celebrates her victory in the women's race. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It was the first full-distance Ironman to be staged in Ireland. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

McCrystal, Brownlee and Markus Thomschke on the podium. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The swim was cancelled this morning. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

