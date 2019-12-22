This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Isaiah Thomas ejected from game for confronting fan who wanted free dessert

The fan was annoyed he had missed out on a free Frosty.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 2,753 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4945218
Isaiah Thomas confronts a fan during the Washington Wizards' 125-108 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Image: Matt Slocum
Isaiah Thomas confronts a fan during the Washington Wizards' 125-108 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Isaiah Thomas confronts a fan during the Washington Wizards' 125-108 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Image: Matt Slocum

ISAIAH THOMAS HAD no regrets over his trip into the crowd to confront a fan who abused him out of frustration at not getting a free dessert during the Washington Wizards’ defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wizards guard Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-108 loss at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday after taking exception to the antics of a spectator.

The incident occurred after Thomas followed a missed free throw by making his second and the 30-year-old revealed the fan, who was ejected, was annoyed he had missed out on a free Frosty.

He told reporters: “I’m never going to be disrespected in any way. It doesn’t matter where I am, that’s not going to happen.

“So when I missed the first three throw and made the second, I’m running back and a fan has both of his middle fingers up and said, ‘f*** you, b****’ three times.

“Then the timeout goes and I go in the stands and confront him. I say, ‘Don’t be disrespectful. I’m a man before anything and be a fan.’

“His response was, ‘I’m sorry I just wanted a Frosty.’ Because if you miss two free throws, I guess the fans get a Frosty.

Source: NBA on ESPN/YouTube

“So that’s what happened and I walked back and told my security who it was, so he can get kicked out the game because in no shape or form should that be allowed at all.”

He added: “That crossed the line, I’ve got kids, I’ve got a family, that is not okay at all, so I just went to go and tell him that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie