Makhachev rocks Volkanovski in Round 1 to retain UFC lightweight crown

ISLAM MAKHACHEV RETAINED his lightweight title with a stunning first-round stoppage of Alexander Volkanovski in the main of event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev arrived at the Etihad Arena looking to back up his February win over featherweight champ Volkanovski, who was stepping in as a replacement for the injured Charles Oliviera.

He duly delivered with the Performance of the Night as he finished the Australian in a little more than three minutes.

Makhachev landed a head kick that left Volkanovski reeling and then pounced to finish the fight with strikes, taking his record to 25-1 and handing his opponent his third pro defeat.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev picked up a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman, while earlier on the main card there were also wins for Ikram Aliskerov and Said Nurmagomedov.

UFC 294 – Main Card results