All Blacks' World Cup winner Israel Dagg forced into retirement

Having made his debut against Ireland, his career ends at the age of just 30.

By AFP Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 9:09 PM
35 minutes ago 2,825 Views 5 Comments
Israel Dagg, pictured during the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand in 2017.
Image: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

NEW ZEALAND WINGER Israel Dagg today announced his retirement from rugby after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner played 66 Tests for New Zealand, debuting against Ireland in 2010.

He also won back-to-back Super Rugby titles with the Canterbury Crusaders in 2017 and 2018.

“While it’s bittersweet to mark the end of my playing career, I’m grateful to still be able to contribute to this Crusaders team in 2019 and help prepare some of the younger squad members to take the next step in their own careers,” he said.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew hailed Dagg  as “one of the greats of our game”.

“He was an excitement machine on the rugby field and fans knew that when he got the ball in his hands that anything could happen,” said Tew. 

Dagg was part of the All Blacks 2011 World Cup win but was dropped for the 2015 campaign.

He bounced back determined to prove a point and again became an All Black regular, playing his last Test against Argentina in September 2017.

- © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

