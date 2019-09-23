This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Folau to make rugby league return with Tonga

The Aussie was sacked by Rugby Australia in May for expressing homophobic views.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Sep 2019, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,326 Views 9 Comments
Israel Folau will return to Rugby League with Tonga

ISRAEL FOLAU WILL return to rugby league to play for Tonga after he was sacked by Rugby Australia for posts on social media.

Folau had his contract terminated by Rugby Australia in April, with the 30-year-old – a devout Christian – having expressed views which breached the team’s code of conduct on his official social media channels.

He posted “hell awaits… drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters”.

The Wallabies and club side New South Wales Waratahs sacked Folau in May.

However, Folau – who in July opened court proceedings against his former employers – has now announced his return to rugby, albeit in a cross-code switch to League, the sport in which he made his name with NRL sides Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

Folau, if fit, will be in Tonga’s squad for Tests against the Great Britain Lions in Hamilton on 26 October and 2 November against Australia in the Oceania Cup.

“I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to represent God, my family, my heritage and the people of Tonga,” said Folau in a statement released by the Tongan National Rugby League.

“I don’t want to bring any of my personal matters into this and I am grateful that the RLIF [Rugby League International Federation] have endorsed my availability.

“What I will do now is focus on playing great rugby league and do my talking on the field.”

Tonga have also confirmed Folau’s brother John – who quit Super Rugby side the Waratahs earlier this year – has been called up.

