This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 26 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kepu reveals Aussie camp was split over Folau saga

Former Australian prop Sekope Kepu says Folau’s absence in Japan resulted in the Wallabies having a mediocre World Cup.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 10:56 AM
55 minutes ago 1,523 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5022467
Kepu (left) was annoyed Folau (right) was sacked.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Kepu (left) was annoyed Folau (right) was sacked.
Kepu (left) was annoyed Folau (right) was sacked.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE AUSTRALIAN SQUAD were split during the World Cup because of the Israel Folau fall-out, according to the former Wallabies prop, Sekope Kepu.

Two players, Kepu and Samu Kerevi, filed affidavits in support of Folau’s case against Rugby Australia, the governing body. Folau had been sacked after publicly stating, via social media, that hell awaited homosexuals who didn’t repent. The case was settled out of court.

News Corp – the global media company – got a hold of court documents which outlined the scale of Kepu’s discontent with the process that led to his friend, Folau, being chopped from their World Cup squad.

Kepu claims he was withdrawn from a media conference – because the authorities feared what he might say, in support of Folau. He also said he missed a pre-World Cup training camp. “The Wallabies’ next camp after Israel’s posts in April 2019 was in around July 2019, before our Rugby Championship matches that year.

“I did not attend the camp. This was because I was so upset about the way in which management had handled Israel’s situation that I didn’t think it would be a good thing for me to attend,” Kepu wrote.

The prop, who won 110 caps for Australia, said the Wallabies would have had a better tournament in Japan had Folau been there. They lost to England in the quarter-finals.

“There is no doubt to me that the Wallabies would have gone further in the 2019 Rugby World Cup if Israel had been on the team”.

In response, Raelene Castle, the chief executive of Rugby Australia, denied the accusations to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“A lot of work was done by Rugby Australia and the Super Rugby teams to provide open communication on the issue to all players throughout the matter, and when requested, counsel and advice was provided to individuals,” Castle said.

“At all times the priority for Rugby Australia and the Super Rugby teams was to support the players.

“We wrote to all players to remind them of their obligations under the code of conduct and our social media policy, but no player was prevented from speaking about the issue, or asked to support Rugby Australia’s position regarding Israel in the media.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie