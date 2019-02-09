This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Folau ends speculation over future by signing new Wallabies deal

The Australia fullback will remain with the Waratahs until 2022 after penning a new long-term deal.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 1:00 PM
34 minutes ago 795 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4485357
Folau in action against England back in November.
Image: Inpho
Folau in action against England back in November.
Folau in action against England back in November.
Image: Inpho

ISRAEL FOLAU HAS ended speculation over his future by signing a new long-term deal with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs. 

The Wallabies full-back had been linked with a return to rugby league, while the Reds and Sale Sharks are among the clubs who were reported to be interested in the prolific 29-year-old. 

However, the dual-code international has opted to stay with the Sydney-based Super Rugby franchise until the end of 2022. 

“I’m really grateful to Rugby Australia and the Waratahs for all they have done for me. When I made the switch to rugby five years ago, I could never have dreamed that it would have gone this well.” said Folau, who sits fourth on the all-time list of leading try-scorers for the Wallabies. 
 
“The World Cup is a big target of mine this year and I believe this Wallabies group can go a long way if we keep on improving. 

“I’m looking forward to working hard and doing whatever I can to help the team achieve what we want to achieve both this year and into the future. 
 
“I’ve also been very fortunate to win a title with the Waratahs in 2014 and looking at the squad right now with some of the young players we’ve got coming through, the future is very bright and I want to be a part of that.”

Australia head coach Michael Cheika said: “Israel’s contribution the Wallabies since making the switch shows why he’s one of the best players in the world.

“It is great to see him make a long-term commitment to the Wallabies and Waratahs, and I know that he’s still very keen to become an even better player in that time, as well achieve success with the Wallabies.

“I’m sure he is ready to kick off his new adventure in rugby with a huge year in 2019 – he trained hard at the National Camp in early January and you can see he is ready for a big one.”

Following a tough Six Nations opening defeat to England, Joe Schmidt will look to regroup against a dangerous Scotland side. This week, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to assess the damage of last weekend and look ahead to the clash in Murrayfield:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Stephen has special needs, but whenever Tom could pass a ball to him, he did. If there was a ruck, he'd drag him in'
    'Stephen has special needs, but whenever Tom could pass a ball to him, he did. If there was a ruck, he'd drag him in'
    'You're representing a lot of people when you play for Ireland and defeat hurts'
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    We thought Liverpool had won the league, says City star
    IRELAND
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie