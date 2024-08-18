Israel Olatunde smashes his Irish 100m record in London

ISRAEL OLATUNDE HAS broken his own Irish 100m record in London.

The 22-year-old clocked a time of 10.12 (1.7m/s) to win at the NEB Open.

Olatunde smashed his previous record of 10.17, set in the 2022 European final.

The Tallaght AC sprinter finished first ahead of Great Britain duo Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Stephen Baffour, in 10.14 and 10.17.

Fellow Irishman Marcus Lawler was seventh in 10.35.

Olatunde fell short in qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but has responded with a big statement.

As reported by Cathal Dennehy in The Irish Examiner, Olatunde’s time of 10.12 today would have been good enough for fourth in this year’s European final. He was seventh in his semi-final in 10.40.