Liveblog

13 mins: Israel 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Tierney goes down after a heavy challenge from Shahar but the referee waves play on. A free out is then awarded from the next play to allow Ireland try and spend some time in Israel’s half of the field.

10 mins: Israel 0-0 Republic of Ireland

It’s a good delivery but Joe Redmond gets his head on it to send the ball clear and away from danger. The pitch seems a bit slippy as an Israel player hits the turf.

Ido Shahar gets a shot off at the other end, but it’s rising all the time and floats over the bar.

8 mins: Israel 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Good tracking from Joe Hodge, and Tierney holds the ball up well out near midfield to bring the pace back down a bit and give Ireland a chance to work the ball around.

A terrific long ball from Will Smallbone finds Aaron Connolly in the Israel box but he gets muscled off the ball.

And from the next attack, the Ireland goalkeeper gets into a tight spot by leaving his box to contest for possession and handles the ball. Free-kick and yellow card follows.

5 mins: Israel 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Ross Tierney wins a free for Ireland in their defence which gives the visitors a chance to clear the ball out and get a breather.

They build up some nice attacking play from the next move which ends in a throw to Israel after Conor Coventry loses his footing.

3 mins: Israel 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Israel going on the attack after making a bright opening, trying to cut the ball across the Irish penalty area and look for cracks in their defence.

The anthems have been played and kick-off is now just moments away. Will this be a historic night for the Ireland U21s? Let us know your thoughts below.

The teams are preparing to make their way out onto the pitch now. It’s very warm in Tel Aviv this evening.

Israel U21

Daniel Peretz; Ziv Morgan, Roy Herman, Gil Cohen, Doron Leidner; Noam Gil Melamud, Ido Shahar, Eden Karzev; Oscar Gloukh, Liel Abada, Idan Gorno.

Subs: Omer Niron, Karm Jaber, Osher Davida, Mohammad Kanaan, Itai Ben Shabat, Yoav Hofmeister, Zohar Zasno, Adir Levi, Hisham Layous.

Republic of Ireland U21

Brian Maher; Lee O’Connor, Joe Redmond, Jake O’Brien, Eiran Cashin, Andy Lyons; Will Smallbone, Joe Hodge; Conor Coventry; Ross Tierney; Aaron Connolly.

Subs: David Odumosu, Sean Roughan, Dawson Devoy, Finn Azaz, Oliver O’Neill, Tyreik Wright, Evan Ferguson, Mipo Odubeko, Festy Ebosele.

Two changes to the Ireland team that started the last day as Ross Tierney and Andy Lyons both come in.

Hello and welcome along to Part 2 of the European U21 championship play-off battle between the Republic of Ireland U21s and Israel.

After last week’s 1-1 draw in Tallaght Stadium, Jim Crawford’s side are in Tel Aviv this evening where they will be hoping to finish the job of booking a place in the finals of this competition for the first time-ever. The finals will be hosted by Romania and Georgia in June and July next summer.

We’ll have team line-ups and any late changes for you as we head towards the 6.15pm kick-off which is also live on RTÉ Player.

