Late drama as IT Carlow snatch place in first-ever Sigerson Cup final

IT Carlow 2-9

Letterkenny IT 1-9

Dan Bannon reports from Pairc Grattan, Inniskeen

CARLOW IT HAVE reached their first ever Sigerson Cup final with a dramatic three-point win over Letterkenny IT.

Both sides swapped injury-time goals but Adam Steed punched the winner at the death for Carlow.

The game looked set for extra time just seconds earlier when Caoimhin Marley snook in at the back post to level with a palmed goal himself. Carlow kept their focus while Letterkenny joyously lost theirs and worked the ball up the field for Steed to punch the match winner.

IT Carlow had the game’s most impressive player in Cian Farrell. The young Offaly forward’s attacking flair shone throughout. Such was his impact on the game he landed four points and set up both second-half goals for his side.

The opening quarter compared to the fourth was a tense affair. With the weight of what was at stake on their shoulders, both sides were error prone and afraid to risk any low percentage ball into their forwards. As a result the middle sector became quite congested and chances were at a premium.

Despite the lack of adventure, Farrell still landed three first-half scores. The Edenderry sharpshooter was the focal point of IT Carlow’s attacks and he shot Carlow into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead. However Letterkenny soon got up to speed.

Michael Murphy’s side had more possession but just didn’t apply the finishing touches, but by the end of the half they deservedly found themselves 0-5 to 0-4 in front. Thanks to a black card for Carlow’s Cathal Walsh and greater efficiency from Michael Langan, Marley and Aaron Gillooley.

Farrell kicked the first score of the second half, yet Donegal county midfielder Langan continued to power his side on to give the reigning Trench Cup holders an 0-8 to 0-6 lead. Letterkenny lost Darragh Black to a second yellow card in the midst of this unanswered scoring run and it would some catch up with them as the game swung in Carlow’s favour.

Applying the pressure, Farrell swerved a wicked long range effort off the crossbar and Evan Lowry collected the rebound to fire a low shot to the net to ignite a 1-4 to no reply run. Things got worse for Letterkenny when their full back Mark McAteer received a black card.

Langan did drive his side back into the mix before his midfield partner Marley came up with a last gasp and unlikely leveller. However, Farrell and Steed would have the final say.

Scorers for Letterkenny IT: Caoimhin Marley 1-1, Michael Langan 0-4 (0-3f) Oisin Langan, Aaron Gillooley, Peadar Mogan and Eoghan McGettigan 0-1 each

Scorers for IT Carlow: Cian Farrell 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1m), Adam Steed 1-1, Evan Lowry 1-0, Gearóid Murphy (0-145’), Jack Walsh, Padraig O’Toole and Chris Byrne 0-1 each

Letterkenny IT

1. Michael Lynch (Naomh Colmcille, Donegal)

4. Nathan McElwaine (Termon, Donegal)

3. Mark McAteer (Glenswilly, Donegal)

2. Aaron Gillooly (Sean MacCumhaills, Donegal)

17. Ultan Doherty (Naomh Conall, Donegal)

7. Christian Bonner (Na Rossa, Donegal)

6. Oisin Langan (St. Michael’s, Donegal)

5. Liam Jackson (Ardee St. Marys, Louth)

8. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s, Donegal)

9. Caoimhin Marley (Glenswilly, Donegal)

10. Ryan McFadden (Termon, Donegal)

11.Peadar Mogan (St. Nauls, Donegal)

12. Paddy Dolan (St. Mary’s Convoy, Donegal)

13. Darragh Black (Milford, Donegal)

15. Eoghan McGettigan (Naomh Conall, Donegal)

Subs:

14. John Campbell (Buncrana, Donegal) for L Jackson (h-t)

28. Ethan Harkin (Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal) for R McFadden (53)

IT Carlow

1. Killian Roche (Cooraclare, Clare)

4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill, Meath)

3. Richard Hitchcock (Portlaoise, Laois)

2. Josh Moore (Rathvilly, Carlow)

7. Cathal Walsh (Monageer/Boolavogue, Wexford)

6. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen, Laois)

5. Conor Doyle (Rathvilly, Carlow)

8. Niall Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford)

9. Sean Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Cork)

11. Chris Byrne (Clane, Kildare)

12. Adam Steed (St Laurence’s, Kildare)

10. Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan, Wicklow)

13. Cian Farrell (Edenderry, Offaly)

14. Jack Walsh (Gracefield, Offaly)

15. Evan Lowry (Killeshin, Laois)

Subs:

19. Gearóid Murphy (Annacurra, Wicklow) for C Walsh (38)

21. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins, Limerick) for J Walsh (40)

18. Patrick O’Connor (Blessington, Wicklow) for Hitchcock (55)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!