Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
IT Carlow win extra-time thriller to book place in last-four of Fitzgibbon Cup

A high-scoring clash eventually went against NUIG.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 10:05 PM
32 minutes ago 2,741 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4987083
Niall Brassil of IT Carlow (left) with Michael Lynch of NUIG.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Niall Brassil of IT Carlow (left) with Michael Lynch of NUIG.
Niall Brassil of IT Carlow (left) with Michael Lynch of NUIG.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT Carlow 5-21 

NUIG 0-28 

(AET) 

IT CARLOW ADVANCED to the semi-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup with a dramatic, high-scoring win over NUIG. They needed extra-time to eventually see of the Westerners, as NUIG eventually clawed their way back on even terms having conceded two early games. 

IT Carlow, however, pulled away in the extra period, scoring an impressive 2-8 to secure their place in the last-four. 

They face Mary Immaculate College in the semi-finals, with the winners set to face either DCU or UCC in the final. 

Full report to follow 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

