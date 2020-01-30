IT Carlow win extra-time thriller to book place in last-four of Fitzgibbon Cup

Niall Brassil of IT Carlow (left) with Michael Lynch of NUIG.

IT Carlow 5-21

NUIG 0-28

(AET)

IT CARLOW ADVANCED to the semi-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup with a dramatic, high-scoring win over NUIG. They needed extra-time to eventually see of the Westerners, as NUIG eventually clawed their way back on even terms having conceded two early games.

IT Carlow, however, pulled away in the extra period, scoring an impressive 2-8 to secure their place in the last-four.

They face Mary Immaculate College in the semi-finals, with the winners set to face either DCU or UCC in the final.

