14-man UCC come from 6 points down to win Fitzgibbon Cup final against IT Carlow

UCC 0-18

IT Carlow 2-11

REIGNING CHAMPIONS UCC staged a superb second-half comeback to claim a dramatic Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final success tonight over IT Carlow.

Having conceded two early goals, UCC trailed by four at the interval and were six down early in the second half. They were then reduced to 14 men when defender Niall O’Leary was shown a red card in the last quarter but finished in powerful fashion with Darragh Fitzgibbon and man-of-the-match Shane Conway sending them two points clear.

Kerry forward Conway was excellent in front of goal while Shane Kingston also impressed and although Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowlands came up to blast over a late free, IT Carlow could not grab a levelling score.

IT Carlow rattled the net twice in the opening seven minutes, with Seamus Casey and Liam Blanchfield storming through to raise the green flag and push them into a 2-1 to 0-2 lead.

But the Carlow outfit were often wasteful in their shot selection, putting too much faith in the strong breeze swirling around the DCU grounds.

UCC responded by winning the next 15-minute burst by 0-4 to 0-1, with Conway and Kingston leading the reprisal.

But two long-range frees from Casey and goalkeeper Enda Rowland ensured Carlow kept their noses in front at the break, leading by 2-5 to 0-7.

More to follow…

UCC

1. Shane Hurley (St Finbarrs/Cork)

2.David Lowney (Clonakilty/Cork)

17. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville/Cork)

4. David Griffin (Carrigaline/Cork)

5. Mark Coleman (Blarney/Cork)

6. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock/Limerick)

7. Niall O’Leary (Castleyons/Cork)

18. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule/Tipperary)

19. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

12. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

34. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers/Cork)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelin-Kilcash)

Subs:

27. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford) for O’Flynn (32)

20. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) for Kehoe (36)

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford)

3. Sean Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)

4. Fergal Hayes (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

5. Podge Delaney (The Harps, Laois)

6. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)

30. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh, Tipperary)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny)

9. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

10. Michael Harney (Bunmahon/Waterford)

11. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, Wexford)

12. Stephen Bergin, (Clough/Ballacolla, Laois)

13. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow)

14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)

15. Seamus Casey (Olyegate Glenbrien, Wexford)

Subs:

19. Rory Higgins (Rathnure/Wexford) for Blanchfield (25 mins)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

