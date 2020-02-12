This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14-man UCC come from 6 points down to win Fitzgibbon Cup final against IT Carlow

Shane Conway was man-of-the-match in UCC’s win.

Sinead Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground
By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 9:09 PM
54 minutes ago 6,580 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5004314
Shane Conway in action for UCC.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Shane Conway in action for UCC.
Shane Conway in action for UCC.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

UCC 0-18
IT Carlow 2-11

REIGNING CHAMPIONS UCC staged a superb second-half comeback to claim a dramatic Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final success tonight over IT Carlow.

Having conceded two early goals, UCC trailed by four at the interval and were six down early in the second half. They were then reduced to 14 men when defender Niall O’Leary was shown a red card in the last quarter but finished in powerful fashion with Darragh Fitzgibbon and man-of-the-match Shane Conway sending them two points clear.

Kerry forward Conway was excellent in front of goal while Shane Kingston also impressed and although Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowlands came up to blast over a late free, IT Carlow could not grab a levelling score.

IT Carlow rattled the net twice in the opening seven minutes, with Seamus Casey and Liam Blanchfield storming through to raise the green flag and push them into a 2-1 to 0-2 lead.

But the Carlow outfit were often wasteful in their shot selection, putting too much faith in the strong breeze swirling around the DCU grounds.

UCC responded by winning the next 15-minute burst by 0-4 to 0-1, with Conway and Kingston leading the reprisal.

But two long-range frees from Casey and goalkeeper Enda Rowland ensured Carlow kept their noses in front at the break, leading by 2-5 to 0-7.

More to follow…

UCC

1. Shane Hurley (St Finbarrs/Cork)
2.David Lowney (Clonakilty/Cork)
17. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville/Cork)
4. David Griffin (Carrigaline/Cork)

5. Mark Coleman (Blarney/Cork)
6. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock/Limerick)
7. Niall O’Leary (Castleyons/Cork)

18. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule/Tipperary)
19. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
11. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
12. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

34. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers/Cork)
14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelin-Kilcash)

Subs:

27. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford) for O’Flynn (32)
20. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) for Kehoe (36)

IT Carlow

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix, Laois)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford)
3. Sean Downey (Ballinakill, Laois)
4. Fergal Hayes (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

5. Podge Delaney (The Harps, Laois)
6. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)
30. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh, Tipperary)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny)
9. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens, Kilkenny)

10. Michael Harney (Bunmahon/Waterford)
11. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna, Wexford)
12. Stephen Bergin, (Clough/Ballacolla, Laois)

13. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow)
14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny)
15. Seamus Casey (Olyegate Glenbrien, Wexford)

Related Reads

12.02.20 'Henry has the attributes to be an inter-county manager... that's not to say it will be with Kilkenny'
12.02.20 Dublin's Coláiste Eoin set up Leinster decider with St Kieran's after semi-final success

Subs:

19. Rory Higgins (Rathnure/Wexford) for Blanchfield (25 mins)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell  / reports from DCU Sportsground
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie