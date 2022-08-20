Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 20 August 2022
Advertisement

Italian teen joins Chelsea in €14 million deal

Cesare Casadei has signed for the club from Inter Milan.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 12:58 PM
23 minutes ago 921 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5845139
Cesare Casadei (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Cesare Casadei (file pic).
Cesare Casadei (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CHELSEA HAVE completed the £12 million (€14 million) signing of Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.

The Blues have added the highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder to their ranks, continuing the new owners’ drive to recruit the game’s brightest young stars.

New chiefs Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have also turned to academy boss Neil Bath for part of their long-term transfer strategy.

The Blues have now added Casadei to other young star signings Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina, Omari Hutchinson, Zak Sturge and Tyler Dibling.

Chelsea’s new owners are determined to plan for the long haul as well as boosting the senior squad strong amid a transformative summer.

“Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our U21s squad,” said Bath.

“He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.”

Chelsea have already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s senior ranks.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

And Boehly and Eghbali will continue to push for deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Anthony Gordon and Frenkie De Jong.

Chelsea view Italy youth international Casadei as a player of high promise who is already part way through the process of bridging the gap between academy and first team.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie