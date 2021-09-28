Membership : Access or Sign Up
Continental champions Italy and Argentina to meet in June

The announcement comes during an intensifying turf war pitting the two most powerful confederations in world soccer against Fifa.

Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
ITALY AND ARGENTINA will face each other next June 2022, in a first meeting between the winners of the Euro and the Copa America, Uefa and Conmebol announced on Tuesday.

The European and South American governing bodies released a joint statement saying the game was planned “during the international window in June 2022 at a venue to be confirmed.”

“The agreement reached by the two organisations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners,” the communique said.

The announcement comes during an intensifying turf war pitting the two most powerful confederations in world soccer against global governing body Fifa.

Uefa and Conmebol are opposed to Fifa’s recently-unveiled plan to double the frequency of its World Cups.

The two continental bodies say that would disrupt their calendar and compete with their continental events.

Many national leagues, supporters’ associations and the players’ union Fifpro have also expressed hostility to a biennial World Cup.

Fifa has the support of former players and coaches in its “legends” programme, and, probably, a silent majority of small countries highly dependent on the World Cup revenue. It will consult its 211 member federations on Thursday.

Uefa and Conmebol said in their statement that the match between their champions “is part of the expansion of the cooperation between Uefa and Conmebol, which notably includes women’s football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes” and that they would be opening a joint office in London.

© – AFP, 2021

