Magnificent Italy beat Belgium in classic Euro 2020 quarter-final

ITALY WILL FACE Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after a 2-1 win over Belgium in a classic quarter-final in Munich.

All of the goals came in a thrilling, see-saw first half. Italy took the lead through Nicolo Barella, when he wriggled away from three defenders in the penalty area to thump a shot beyond Thibaut Courtois.

If Barella’s opener was good, Lorenzo Insigne’s second goal was better: curling an outrageous shot from distance beyond the despairing arms of Courtois. Belgium had started menacingly – Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne forced Donnarumma into splayed saves – but they were on the ropes at this point.

They were then given a lifeline immediately after falling two behind, when Di Lorenzo shoved Jeremy Doku in the penalty area. Lukaku converted his spot kick. Italy were thrilling in the first half but needed their trademark defensive solidity to see the game out, with Leonardo Spinazzola backtracking to block a Lukaku effort off the line.

The game ended in ecstasy for the Italians but personal heartbreak for the outstanding Spinazzola, who was stretchered off in tears when he pulled up chasing a pass late on.

