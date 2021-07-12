Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 12 July 2021
Advertisement

Italy 'dominated' England in Euro 2020 final, says Mancini

Italy are now on a 34-match unbeaten run, bouncing back after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

By AFP Monday 12 Jul 2021, 6:00 AM
10 minutes ago 353 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5492551
Roberto Mancini celebrates with Leonardo Bonucci.
Image: Carl Recine
Roberto Mancini celebrates with Leonardo Bonucci.
Roberto Mancini celebrates with Leonardo Bonucci.
Image: Carl Recine

ITALY COACH ROBERTO Mancini hailed his side’s performance and said his team “dominated” England after conceding an early goal at Wembley on Sunday to win the Euro 2020 final.

“We did well. We conceded a goal straight away and struggled, but then we dominated the game,” Mancini told RAI Sport following the 3-2 win on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

“The lads were wonderful, I don’t know what more to say. It’s important for all the people and all the fans.

“I hope they’re celebrating (in Italy).”

Leonardo Bonucci cancelled out Luke Shaw’s half-volley in the second half, and the two teams could not be separated in extra time.

It went to a shoot-out, with Gianluigi Donnarumma making two decisive saves after Marcus Rashford hit the woodwork.

Italy won the title for the second time after 1968.

“It’s incredible, when I think back to where we started,” said 34-year-old defender Bonucci.

Italy are now on a 34-match unbeaten run, bouncing back in style after suffering the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“When you are at the bottom of the hole, you see how great men regain their strength,” Bonucci added.

“I want to say thank you to our great coach, our great team, our great country. We are full of joy and happiness.”

Captain Giorgio Chiellini said “there was something magical in the air” since the tournament kicked off in Rome a month ago.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“A few tears fell. We all deserved it, at this age we realise even more what it means to win such a trophy,” said the 36-year-old.

“We have been saying that something magical is in the air since the end of May, day after day.”

Donnarumma replaced veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after the qualifying disaster three years ago.

“We were amazing, we didn’t give up an inch. We did it from scratch, we are a fantastic team and we deserve this success,” said Donnarumma.

“The goal could have killed us, but we always remained vigilant and never give up.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie