Italy beat Switzerland to qualify for Euro 2020 last 16

ITALY BECAME THE first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Manuel Locatelli scored twice before a late Ciro Immobile goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Switzerland in Rome.
Roberto Mancini’s side have six points after two games and will advance as Group A winners if they avoid defeat against second-placed Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.
More to follow…
COMMENTS (2)