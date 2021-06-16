Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 16 June 2021
Advertisement

Italy beat Switzerland to qualify for Euro 2020 last 16

Roberto Mancini’s side have six points after two games.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 9:55 PM
7 minutes ago 246 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5469099
Two goals for Locatelli tonight.
Image: Riccardo Antimiani
Two goals for Locatelli tonight.
Two goals for Locatelli tonight.
Image: Riccardo Antimiani

ITALY BECAME THE first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 as Manuel Locatelli scored twice before a late Ciro Immobile goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Switzerland in Rome.

Roberto Mancini’s side have six points after two games and will advance as Group A winners if they avoid defeat against second-placed Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie