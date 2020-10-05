BE PART OF THE TEAM

Italy international Chiesa joins Juventus in deal worth up to €60 million

The Turin-based club added that the fee could rise.

By AFP Monday 5 Oct 2020, 7:48 PM
Federico Chiesa (file pic).
Image: Matteo Papini
Image: Matteo Papini

JUVENTUS HAVE signed Italy winger Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina in a deal worth up to €60 million, the Italian champions announced on Monday just hours before the close of the transfer window.

Juve revealed that Chiesa had signed on an initial two-year loan deal worth €10 million, after which they would buy the now 22-year-old for €40 million “subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season 2021/2022″.

The Turin-based club added that the fee could rise by up to a further €10 million “upon achievement of further performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player”.

The transfer was revealed by Serie A on Monday, before either club had made an announcement, when it included the move among the list of completed deals on its website.

Chiesa has agreed a €5 million annual salary with Juve and had his medical in Florence on Monday before joining the Italy squad ahead of three matches facing Roberto Mancini’s ‘Azzurri’ over the next 10 days.

He is considered one of Italy’s hottest prospects and Juve’s interest in the player has been no secret over the last couple of seasons.

The pacy winger scored 11 times and made seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina in the 2019/20 campaign.

He has played 19 times for his national team since making his international debut in 2018, scoring once.

His arrival at Juve follows the departures of defenders Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio to Ligue 1 teams Rennes and Lyon respectively and Bayern Munich-bound Douglas Costa.

© – AFP, 2020

