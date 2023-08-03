Italy name two new caps for Ireland clash while Garbisi returns at 10

ITALY BOSS KIERAN Crowley has handed wing Paolo Odogwu and second row Dino Lamb their Test debuts in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium [KO 8pm, RTÉ].

The clash in Dublin will be Ireland’s first warm-up game, with Andy Farrell due to name his selection at 2pm today.

The Italians have included former England U20 internationals Odogwu and Lamb, who were both born in England but qualify for the Azzurri through their families.

Odogwu was called-up to the senior England squad in 2021 but didn’t win a cap and has now switched his international allegiance to Italy ahead of the World Cup. He has signed for Italian club Benetton ahead of next season, while Lamb plays with Harlequins in England.

Meanwhile, Crowley has brought Montpellier’s Paolo Garbisi in at out-half after last weekend’s defeat to Scotland.

Tommaso Allan moves to fullback in a much-changed selection that features frontline centre pairing Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, as well as exciting Lyon wing Monty Ioane, who missed this year’s Six Nations.

Federico Ruzza captains the side again from the second row, with regular skipper Michele Lamaro included on the bench in a strong-looking Italian matchday 23. Zebre prop Paolo Buonfiglio is set for his debut as a replacement.

Italy (v Ireland):

15. Tommaso Allan

14. Paolo Odogwu

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Montanna Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Stephen Varney

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Dino Lamb

5. Federico Ruzza (captain)

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements:

16. Luca Bigi

17. Paolo Buonfiglio

18. Simone Ferrari

19. Niccolò Cannone

20. Michele Lamaro

21. Lorenzo Cannone

22. Alessandro Fusco

23. Lorenzo Pani

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].