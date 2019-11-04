This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Italy legend Cannavaro severely reprimanded in China

The World Cup winner has been criticised for his ‘weak ability to rectify mistakes’.

By AFP Monday 4 Nov 2019, 9:53 PM
Head coach Fabio Cannavaro of Guangzhou Evergrande.
Head coach Fabio Cannavaro of Guangzhou Evergrande.
UNDER-FIRE Fabio Cannavaro will remain coach of struggling Guangzhou Evergrande for now, but only after a stinging rebuke from the club’s hierarchy who warned he needed to get things right.

Cannavaro’s two-year reign as manager had appeared all but over last week after the club announced that he would be sidelined indefinitely while captain Zheng Zhi was given temporary control of the Chinese Super League (CSL) leaders.

The 46-year-old Italian has since returned to the helm, the club said, but only after he submitted a “deep self-reflection” report regarding his performance.

The announcement on an official Chinese social media account late Sunday commended Cannavaro for “actively nurturing the achievements of young players.”

But it criticised his “weak ability to rectify mistakes, and insufficiently strict handling of players.”

“If you are going to do it, do your best,” Evergrande Group chairman Xu Jiayin told Cannavaro, according to the statement.

The giant real estate company owns the team.

