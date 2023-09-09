Italy held by North Macedonia, Japan humiliate Euro 2024 hosts Germany

STRUGGLING CHAMPIONS ITALY suffered another poor result when a 1-1 away draw at North Macedonia on Saturday complicated the Azzurri’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Enis Bardhi smashed in a free-kick for the hosts with nine minutes remaining in the Group C clash in Skopje on Luciano Spalletti’s debut as coach for the defending European champion Italy.

Spalletti took charge of the Azzurri last month following Roberto Mancini’s shock resignation and his team flopped against the side which dumped Italy out of the last World Cup in the play-offs.

Italy sit third in the group on four points following the third match of their qualifying campaign, nine points behind leaders England who have played two more games and were held to a 1-1 draw by second-placed Ukraine earlier on Saturday.

Spalletti’s side are three points behind Ukraine with the pair facing off at the San Siro on Tuesday night, a crucial fixture for each side’s hopes of claiming one of two automatic spots for next summer’s tournament in Germany.

North Macedonia sit fourth and level on points with Italy after a rugged performance from a team which came into Saturday’s fixture deep in crisis.

Missing injured Juventus forward Federico Immobile, Italy struggled to play entertaining football on a dreadful pitch at the Tose Proeski Arena, and while they had most of the ball in the first half they created very little.

Ciro Immobile, who has been made captain by Spalletti, put the away side ahead a minute into the second half when after Nicolo Barella looped a shot off the crossbar, the Lazio striker nodded in on the rebound.

However instead of building on that strong start to the half Italy lost their way.

And Bardhi made sure the hosts punished their opponents with a rocket of a shot which flashed past Gianluigi Donnarumma and left Spalletti with plenty of questions to answer.

Japan humiliated Euro 2024 hosts Germany 4-1 in a friendly international on Saturday, piling the pressure on struggling coach Hansi Flick.

Japan, who also contributed to Germany’s group stage exit at the World Cup with a 2-1 win in Qatar last year, scored twice in each half.

The defeat raises more questions over Flick’s future, nine months out from Germany hosting the European Championships.

Junya Ito and Ayase Ueda scored either side of a Leroy Sane strike in the first half, Japan taking a 2-1 lead into halftime as the home fans jeered the home side.

Germany continued their limp performance in the second half, with Japan scoring twice in the final five minutes through Takuma Asano and Ao Tanaka, to seal a dominant performance.

The home fans’ silence turned to boos and whistles at the break, which continued into the second half as Germany dominated possession but failed to break down a dogged Japanese defence.

Up next for Germany is Tuesday’s meeting with France in Dortmund, a team which will be delighted to capitalise on the space afforded by the German defence.

A third win in a row continued Japan’s strong preparation for January’s Asia Cup in Qatar, a competition they have won a record four times.

