Italy outclass Spain in Belfield to top Group D

ITALY U17S TOPPED Group D after an emphatic 4-1 victory over Spain at the Belfield Bowl in the U17 European Championships tonight.

Both sides entered the game on six points and were assured of progression to the knockout stages.

Italy’s Lorenzo Colombo opened the scoring on 22 minutes from the spot, but Mario Soriano equalised on the brink of half-time.

The Azzurri’s class told after the break, however, as goals from Lorenzo Moretti, Lorenzo Pirola and another penalty, this time from Sebastiano Esposito, ensured a comprehensive win for Carmine Nunziata’s side.

In the group’s other game at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray, Germany picked up their first points of the tournament by beating Austria 3-1.

A Deniz Pehlivan penalty gave the Austrians a seventh-minute lead, before Germany improved after the break.

Marvin Obuz equalised three minutes into the second half, while a Lazar Samardzic penalty and a Karim Adeyemi effort completed the turnaround, enabling the Germans to finish their tournament on a high.

Earlier in Group C at the City Calling Stadium, Longford, Portugal beat Iceland 4-2. With both sides on three points going into the game, they knew it was a winner-takes-all contest.

Bruno Tavares put the Portuguese ahead just after the half-hour mark, before Isak Bergmann Jóhannesson equalised five minutes later.

Fábio Silva’s goal right after half-time saw Portugal re-take the lead, but Iceland hit back again through Mikael Egill Ellertsson.

Nevertheless, Emilio Peixe’s men finished the stronger, as late goals from Paulo Bernardo and Felipe Cruz sealed their victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

In the Waterford Regional Sports Centre, meanwhile, Hungary finished the group stages with a 100% record after overcoming Russia 3-2.

Egor Shapovalov gave the Russians at surprise 20th-minute lead. András Németh then drew his side level 13 minutes later, and Hungary went ahead with 19 minutes remaining thanks to a Sámuel Major penalty.

But the game appeared to be heading for a draw after a Roland Bekker own goal three minutes from time brought the sides level once more.

However, Németh was on target again in the fourth minute of stoppage time to hand his side a dramatic late victory.

Tonight’s results mean that Hungary will face Spain in Monday’s quarter-final, while Italy take on Portugal in the day’s other knockout tie.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Belgium would face the Netherlands and France would go up against Czech Republic in the last eight, with both games taking place on 12 May.

UEFA Under-17 European Championship Quarter-Finals

12/5/2019: France v Czech Republic, Tallaght Stadium, 1pm

12/5/2019: Belgium v the Netherlands, Carlisle Grounds, 7pm

13/5/2019: Italy v Portugal, Tolka Park, 4.30pm

13/5/2019: Hungary v Spain, UCD Bowl, 7pm

