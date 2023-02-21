Analysis: The evolution of Italian rugby

The full version of this article is available exclusively to members of the The42. To sign up, read the entire piece and enjoy the many benefits of membership including access to the unmissable Rugby Weekly podcast with Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Eoin Toolan, click here.

IT’S 20 DECEMBER 1997 in the northern Italian city of Bologna. Five days until Christmas but there are no early presents for a miserable bunch of Irishmen. They’ve just lost to Italy for the third time in a row, leaving Ireland’s overall win record against the Italians in Test rugby at 25%.

Keith Wood, Malcolm O’Kelly, David Humphreys, Denis Hickie. There were some excellent players wearing green but they were a clear second-best to the Diego Dominguez-inspired Azzurri. The Argentina-born out-half had just scored 27 points in a deserved 37-22 victory at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. The good ol’ days.

That was then. It’s a very different story now. The only Italian win against Ireland since was on that dark day in 2013 when the arse fell out of it. Peter O’Mahony ended up on the wing. Declan Kidney was sacked. A horror show that Irish rugby vowed would never be repeated.

It would be the shock of all shocks if Italy were able to reverse their losing trend against Irish teams this weekend. Andy Farrell’s men should be able to extend the streak to 13 wins in a row against Italy. Ireland are firm favourites and yet, a 23-point margin does indicate that the gap might be slightly closing.

Italy are improving under Kieran Crowley and even if they have lost to France and England so far in this championship, their points difference of just -22 is an indicator of improvement. In the recent past, that combined points difference against two powerhouses of the game would have been a lot uglier. While most people reading this will want to see Ireland play superbly again and record a handsome victory on Saturday, there is lots of good will towards the Italians.

Their wins over Wales and Australia last year made the wider world sit up and take notice, but many of you will have been aware that Italy’s underage results at U18 and U20 levels over the past five years have been hugely improved. That is starting to filter up now, while the solidity of the Benetton club in particular has been helpful for Italy.

One of the reasons they have quickly become so many people’s second team is that Italy play attractive rugby when they’re at their best. The players who have broken through in recent years are skilful and athletic, so they’re suited to a high-tempo and daring approach. Italian rugby’s DNA has morphed from the forward-dominated, kick-heavy focus of previous eras to a more expansive slant today.

Last time out against England, Italy came back into the tie through this ambitious, pass-heavy style. The break below comes on 11th phase of a lineout attack that initially struggles to make progress. Italy keep probing until they create the space.

Out-half Tommaso Allan makes a good decision to hit second row Niccolò Cannone with the short pass here as England sit off, then Cannone delivers a delightful offload from the ground to star fullback Ange Capuozzo. Just watch Capuozzo’s ambitious support line to be in position for that offload.

Capuozzo then continues the theme with a second offload from the deck.

Capuozzo rolls on the ground before offloading but there’s no jackal threat over the ball and the match officials are happy it’s positive play.

Italian number eight Lorenzo Cannone does well not to be tackled into touch and Italy score six phases later as England crack and tighthead prop Marco Riccioni barrels through a missed tackle to finish.

Italy’s offloading is a pleasure to watch and we see the threat it poses again below as wing Pierre Bruno finds Capuozzo down the left . . .

To read this analysis in full and enjoy the many benefits of The42 membership including access to the unmissable Rugby Weekly podcast with Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Eoin Toolan, click here.