The clash at Wembley kicks-off at 8pm.
Who do you fancy to advance tonight?
Poll Results:
The Euro 2020 semi-finals are here and first up it’s Italy versus Spain at Wembley. We’re about 25 minutes away from kick-off, here’s how the teams will start:
Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.
Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.
Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.
Subs: de Gea, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Marcos Llorente, Morata, Gerard, Thiago, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Traore.
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany).
COMMENTS (3)