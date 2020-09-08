Boost for Ireland U21s as Italy suffer shock loss to Sweden

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the European U21 championships received a boost tonight as second place Italy suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Sweden.

The Azzuri were three points behind Ireland with two games in hand heading into tonight’s game but suffered their first loss of the group stage.

Pontus Almquist grabbed a brace in the opening half and Gustav Henriksson fired in Sweden’s third shortly after the break to consign Paolo Nicolato’s side to the surprise defeat.

Italy, who drew 0-0 with Ireland in Tallaght last October when Stephen Kenny was at the helm, hadn’t conceded a goal in Group 1 before tonight’s game.

Ireland travel to Italy for their next game on 13 October with ties against Iceland (home) and Luxembourg (away) still to come.

