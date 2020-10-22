Italy make five changes for Saturday's date with Ireland

There will be five changes to the Italian team for Saturday's test against Ireland.

There will be five changes to the Italian team for Saturday's test against Ireland.

ITALY HAVE MADE five changes to their side for Saturday’s round 4 fixture of this year’s Six Nations championship.

The most significant alterations to their line-up sees Paolo Garbisi replace Tommaso Allan at out-half with Marcello Violi coming in for Callum Braley at scrum-half. Also in the backline, Edoardo Padovani is named on the right wing with Mattia Bellini switching to the left. Matteo Minozzi, who played against Scotland back in February, is absent.

In the pack, the backrow have been retained but coach, Franco Smith, has re-arranged the furniture – moving Braam Steyn from No8 to openside; Jake Polledri from blindside to No8 with Sebastian Negri selected at blindside after playing as an openside against the Scots.

The other changes in the pack sees Danilo Fischetti replace Andrea Lovotti in the front-row and Marco Lazzaroni come in for Alessando Zanni in the second row.