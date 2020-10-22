BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

Italy make five changes for Saturday's date with Ireland

Italians change both half-backs as they bid for first win on Irish soil this century.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 3:46 PM
36 minutes ago 836 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5241417
There will be five changes to the Italian team for Saturday's test against Ireland.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
There will be five changes to the Italian team for Saturday's test against Ireland.
There will be five changes to the Italian team for Saturday's test against Ireland.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ITALY HAVE MADE five changes to their side for Saturday’s round 4 fixture of this year’s Six Nations championship.

The most significant alterations to their line-up sees Paolo Garbisi replace Tommaso Allan at out-half with Marcello Violi coming in for Callum Braley at scrum-half. Also in the backline, Edoardo Padovani is named on the right wing with Mattia Bellini switching to the left. Matteo Minozzi, who played against Scotland back in February, is absent.

In the pack, the backrow have been retained but coach, Franco Smith, has re-arranged the furniture – moving Braam Steyn from No8 to openside; Jake Polledri from blindside to No8 with Sebastian Negri selected at blindside after playing as an openside against the Scots.

The other changes in the pack sees Danilo Fischetti replace Andrea Lovotti in the front-row and Marco Lazzaroni come in for Alessando Zanni in the second row.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie