BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

Italy U21 squad isolating after two positive Covid-19 tests ahead of Ireland qualifier

Jim Crawford’s side are due to face the Italians next Tuesday, as they go in search of a place at the European Championships.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 1:08 PM
11 minutes ago 251 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5226280
The Italy and Ireland U21 players after their last meeting 12 months ago.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The Italy and Ireland U21 players after their last meeting 12 months ago.
The Italy and Ireland U21 players after their last meeting 12 months ago.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TWO ITALY U21 players have tested positive for coronavirus, sending the team into isolation before their European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and the Republic of Ireland.

Italy are due to play Iceland away in Friday’s Group 1 qualifier, before a meeting with Jim Crawford’s Ireland in Pisa next Tuesday.

The two “totally asymptomatic” Italian players had tested negative on Sunday when they joined the squad, but a second test on Tuesday came back positive.

“The training scheduled for today has been cancelled and the team has been in isolation since last night, awaiting the decisions of the health authorities,” the Italian football federation (FIGC) said.

The players were not named but Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that they were Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Atalanta substitute goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Ireland are in a great position to qualify for the finals thanks to an excellent campaign thus far under now-senior manager Stephen Kenny. The Boys in Green sit three points ahead of Italy on 16 points with one game more played.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They are scheduled to take on Iceland at home and Luxembourg away in their final two qualifiers next month.

Italian football has been hit by multiple coronavirus cases in the past week after a cluster of 22 in Genoa, whose Serie A match against Torino was postponed.

Napoli failed to turn up for their match against Juventus on Sunday night on the instructions of local health authorities after two positive cases, and could forfeit the game 3-0.

© – AFP, 2020 with additional reporting from Ben Blake

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie