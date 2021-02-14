BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Sebastian Negri sorry about incident that left Jack Willis facing long lay-off

A serious injury to the England man marred the victory for Eddie Jones’ side yesterday.

By AFP Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 3:54 PM
41 minutes ago 2,133 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5354261

ITALY FLANKER Sebastian Negri has apologised after his tackle left England’s Jack Willis contemplating the prospect of a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Replacement forward Willis had to be leave Twickenham on a motorised cart following a knee injury during the final quarter of England’s 41-18 Six Nations victory over Italy on Saturday.

Howls of agony from the Wasps turnover specialist, who only moments earlier had scored the fifth of England’s six tries, were clearly audible as his left knee buckled under challenge from Negri in a match played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.  

It appeared Negri was performing a move known as a ‘crocodile roll’, used to twist a player from a ruck, an action which is allowed in rugby union so long as it does not involve a tackle around the neck.

Although, Negri was not involved in an act of foul play on Saturday, there has long been a discussion about whether the game should allow crocodile rolls as a means of clearing out players at a ruck.  

“A quick message to Jack Willis. So sorry about what happened yesterday,” Negri tweeted Sunday.

“Just horrible and never nice to see. Myself and all the @Federugby (Italy team) boys are wishing you all the best.

“I hope to see you back on the field again soon. Take care and we all know you will be back stronger. Seb”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Back-row forward Willis only won the first of his three Test caps in November following previous knee and ankle problems.

England coach Eddie Jones, speaking after Saturday’s match, expressed his worry about the extent of Willis’ latest injury

“We’re all concerned,” Jones told reporters. “He’s on crutches. He’ll be examined tomorrow (Sunday) but obviously it didn’t look good and probably isn’t good.

“We’ll just wait and see. He’s got some sort of knee injury and has been in the dressing room with us.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie