Italy's Colbrelli 'in stable condition' after collapse

ITALIAN CYCLIST Sonny Colbrelli’s “condition is stable” following his collapse after stage one of the Tour of Catalunya in Spain, his team said on Monday.

Bahrain Victorious rider Colbrelli lost consciousness after finishing second behind Australian Michael Matthews following an intense up-hill sprint finish.

The reigning European road race champion was given emergency CPR at the finish line in the coastal town of Sant Feliu de Guixols and taken to hospital in nearby Girona.

“Following the sprint on stage one… Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious,” Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.

“Colbrelli underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further.”

The 31-year-old had been making his comeback after pulling out of the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race in Italy two weeks ago due to a bout of bronchitis.

Colbrelli won the prestigious Paris-Roubaix race last year a few weeks after claiming the European title and has a total of 34 race wins over his career.

– © AFP 2022