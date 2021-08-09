Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Itoje named Lions' player of the series after impressing against Boks

The 26-year-old is almost certain to be a key man again in 2025.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 9 Aug 2021, 10:47 AM
51 minutes ago 1,589 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5518588
Itoje was superb in South Africa.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Itoje was superb in South Africa.
Itoje was superb in South Africa.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MARO ITOJE HAS been named the Lions’ player of the series after his outstanding performances on their tour in South Africa.

26-year-old Itoje started all three Tests in the second row alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones and though he couldn’t drive the Lions to success, Itoje was in superb form.

The England international was on his second Lions tour and will hope to be a key man again in 2025 for the trip to Australia, when he will still be only 30.

In total, Itoje made six appearances for the Lions in their 2021 campaign, playing 402 minutes – behind only Duhan van der Merwe, Courtney Lawes, and Elliot Daly.

Itoje made 39 carries, beat eight defenders, offloaded twice, and passed the ball 20 times, while he had an 89% tackle success rate.

The Lions lock gave up seven penalties and conceded four turnovers but he earned six turnovers for the Lions – three jackal steals at the breakdown and three strips in the tackle.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Itoje was the Lions’ primary lineout caller and claimed 22 of their throws, while also producing four lineouts steals.

As well as being a two-time Lion, the Saracens man has earned 48 caps for England. He will be back playing in the Premiership next season after Sarries’ year down in the Championship in 2020/21.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie