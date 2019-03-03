It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Cillin Greene after falling during the men’s 400m heats at the European Indoor Championships.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

2. Shamrock Rovers fans at Dalymount Park on Monday night.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Ciara Mageean celebrates winning bronze in the European Indoor 1500m final.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

4. Mark English celebrates winning bronze in the European Indoor 800m final.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

5. Jody McGarvey a victim of the deteriorating conditions at Leopardstown.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6. Clonduff’s Paula Gribben celebrates at the final whistle with Orla Gribben in their maiden Intermediate camogie success.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7. Kerry and Meath battle the snow at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Lansdowne’s David O’Connor is tackled by Alan Kennedy and Ger Slattery of Young Munster.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

9. Dublin’s Cormac Costello clashes with David Murray of Roscommon.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. CBS Roscommon’s Timothy Lambe celebrates as his side beat Colaiste Iognaid in the Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A semi-final.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

