It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Cillin Greene after falling during the men’s 400m heats at the European Indoor Championships.
2. Shamrock Rovers fans at Dalymount Park on Monday night.
3. Ciara Mageean celebrates winning bronze in the European Indoor 1500m final.
4. Mark English celebrates winning bronze in the European Indoor 800m final.
5. Jody McGarvey a victim of the deteriorating conditions at Leopardstown.
6. Clonduff’s Paula Gribben celebrates at the final whistle with Orla Gribben in their maiden Intermediate camogie success.
7. Kerry and Meath battle the snow at Fitzgerald Stadium.
8. Lansdowne’s David O’Connor is tackled by Alan Kennedy and Ger Slattery of Young Munster.
9. Dublin’s Cormac Costello clashes with David Murray of Roscommon.
10. CBS Roscommon’s Timothy Lambe celebrates as his side beat Colaiste Iognaid in the Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A semi-final.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS