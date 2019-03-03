This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago
1. Cillin Greene after falling during the men’s 400m heats at the European Indoor Championships.

Cillin Greene after falling Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

2. Shamrock Rovers fans at Dalymount Park on Monday night.

Rovers fans Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Ciara Mageean celebrates winning bronze in the European Indoor 1500m final.

Ciara Mageean celebrates winning a bronze medal Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

4. Mark English celebrates winning bronze in the European Indoor 800m final.

Mark English celebrates after winning a bronze medal Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

5. Jody McGarvey a victim of the deteriorating conditions at Leopardstown.

Jody McGarvey Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

6. Clonduff’s Paula Gribben celebrates at the final whistle with Orla Gribben in their maiden Intermediate camogie success.

Paula Gribben with celebrates at the final whistle with Orla Gribben Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7. Kerry and Meath battle the snow at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Shane Conway with Stephen Morris and Ger Murphy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Lansdowne’s David O’Connor is tackled by Alan Kennedy and Ger Slattery of Young Munster.

David O'Connor is tackled by Alan Kennedy and Ger Slattery Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

9. Dublin’s Cormac Costello clashes with David Murray of Roscommon.

Cormac Costello clashes with David Murray Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. CBS Roscommon’s Timothy Lambe celebrates as his side beat Colaiste Iognaid in the Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A semi-final.

Timothy Lambe celebrates at the final whistle Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

