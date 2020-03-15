It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Garbally College’s Conor Goode celebrates at the final whistle during the Senior Cup final

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2. Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan celebrates scoring

Source: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

3. Paul Townend celebrates winning at Cheltenham with Al Boum

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. Andy Robertson reacts to a missed chance during Liverpool’s Champions League clash

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

5. Both teams line-up ahead of the game at the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between LASK and Man United

Source: Bradley Collyer

6. Patrick Mullins onboard Bacardys during the race

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

7. Racegoers at Cheltenham wearing face masks as a result of the Coronavirus

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

8. PSG players celebrate their victory over Dortmund

Source: Pool/ABACA

9. CBS Roscommon captain Ciaran Purcell lifts the trophy after the Junior Cup final

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Jose Mourinho consoles Lucas Moura after Tottenham’s Champions League exit

Source: John Walton

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!