It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some games went ahead despite the schedule being decimated by the coronavirus outbreak.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 8:30 PM
1. Garbally College’s Conor Goode celebrates at the final whistle during the Senior Cup final

conor-goode-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2. Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan celebrates scoring

denise-osullivan-celebrates-scoring-their-third-goal Source: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

3. Paul Townend celebrates winning at Cheltenham with Al Boum

paul-townend-celebrates-winning-with-al-boum-photo Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. Andy Robertson reacts to a missed chance during Liverpool’s Champions League clash

spbritain-liverpool-football-uefa-champions-league-liverpool-vs-atletico-madrid Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

5. Both teams line-up ahead of the game at the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between LASK and Man United

lask-v-manchester-united-uefa-europa-league-round-of-16-first-leg-linzer-stadion Source: Bradley Collyer

6. Patrick Mullins onboard Bacardys during the race

patrick-mullins-onboard-bacardys-during-the-race Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

7. Racegoers at Cheltenham wearing face masks as a result of the Coronavirus

racegoers-wearing-face-masks-as-a-result-of-the-corona-virus-ahead-of-todays-racing Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

8. PSG players celebrate their victory over Dortmund

champions-league-psg-v-borussia-dortmund Source: Pool/ABACA

9. CBS Roscommon captain Ciaran Purcell lifts the trophy after the Junior Cup final

ciaran-purcell-lifts-the-trophy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Jose Mourinho consoles Lucas Moura after Tottenham’s Champions League exit

rb-leipzig-v-tottenham-hotspur-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg-red-bull-arena Source: John Walton

