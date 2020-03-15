It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Garbally College’s Conor Goode celebrates at the final whistle during the Senior Cup final
2. Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan celebrates scoring
3. Paul Townend celebrates winning at Cheltenham with Al Boum
4. Andy Robertson reacts to a missed chance during Liverpool’s Champions League clash
5. Both teams line-up ahead of the game at the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between LASK and Man United
6. Patrick Mullins onboard Bacardys during the race
7. Racegoers at Cheltenham wearing face masks as a result of the Coronavirus
8. PSG players celebrate their victory over Dortmund
9. CBS Roscommon captain Ciaran Purcell lifts the trophy after the Junior Cup final
10. Jose Mourinho consoles Lucas Moura after Tottenham’s Champions League exit
