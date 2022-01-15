It’s time for Curtis Jones to start fulfilling his potential – Jurgen Klopp

Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 15 Jan 2022
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp has had “a long talk” with Curtis Jones as he believes it is now time for the academy graduate to step up and start fulfilling his potential.

The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time since October, with a freak eye injury in training being followed by a Covid-enforced absence.

However, he had previously shown flashes of his brilliance, dominating the game in the 5-1 Champions League win over Porto, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – at the Africa Cup of Nations – and hip-injury victim Thiago Alcantara all absent his creativity could be an important factor in the coming weeks.

“I had a long talk last week with Curtis,” said Klopp ahead of the visit of Brentford, against whom Jones scored his only goal of the season back in September.

“I love the boy and the potential he has but we have to come to the next steps now and make sure he fulfils the potential he has on the pitch very often.

“You have these kind of conversations when you are not 100 per cent happy with the moment.

“He is very young but his potential is incredible and we both together have to find a way to show much more of him.

“It’s an ongoing process with Curtis and me but I know he he had a tricky time a long time out with the eye and then after that Covid which was not helpful.

“But now we try to make sure he gets rhythm and can show how good he can actually be.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie