This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super Rugby's Lions appoint 37-year-old Van Rooyen as head coach

Van Rooyen was S&C coach for the Johannesburg side before taking the reins for the Currie Cup.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 12:58 PM
7 minutes ago 241 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4872104
Van Rooyen ahead of a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs in April.
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO
Van Rooyen ahead of a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs in April.
Van Rooyen ahead of a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs in April.
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO

IVAN VAN ROOYEN was today named as the new head coach of Super Rugby side the Golden Lions and tasked with reviving the fortunes of the Johannesburg club.  

The 37-year-old succeeds Swys de Bruin, who recently took up a consultancy role with the Southern Kings after leaving posts with the Lions and the Springboks following bouts of a stress-related illness.

Van Rooyen, who picked up the nickname Commander Cash (‘Kommandeur Kontant’),  has risen through the ranks during 10 years at the Lions, starting as coach of age grade teams and working as the strength and conditioning coach before assisting De Bruin and coaching the Lions’ Currie Cup team.

“We have the opportunity to create something very special. We have a young but dynamic team and a blank canvas,” said Van Rooyen, whose season will begin with a clash against the Jaguares on 1 February.   

After reaching three consecutive finals of the southern hemisphere competition from 2016, the Lions lost eight of 16 matches this year and failed to qualify for the Super Rugby play-offs.

Van Rooyen will have to do without two Springboks next year, hooker Malcolm Marx and flanker Kwagga Smith, as they have signed short-term contracts to play in Japan.

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella provide their insight into how England took apart the All Blacks, and examine the challenge facing Rassie’s ‘Boks


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie