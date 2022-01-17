Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Monday 17 January 2022
Ivory Coast goalkeeper hit by personal tragedy

Badra Ali Sangare learned of the death of his father on Monday, only a few hours after playing.

By AFP Monday 17 Jan 2022, 6:05 PM
54 minutes ago 2,582 Views 0 Comments
Badra Ali Sangare pictured competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IVORY COAST goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare learned of the death of his father on Monday, only a few hours after making headlines for a disastrous gaffe in his team’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Sierra Leone.

“It is with great sadness that the Ivorian national team learned of the death in the night of January 16-17 of the father of goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare,” said the Ivorian Football Federation in a statement.

The news comes after team-mate Max-Alain Gradel lost his father on the eve of the tournament.

Gradel appeared to be in tears after scoring in the Ivory Coast’s opening 1-0 win against Equatorial Guinea.

Sangare has taken over the gloves for the Elephants at this tournament because first-choice goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo is serving a doping ban.

The Ivorians were leading 2-1 in the third minute of injury time in Sunday’s game against Sierra Leone when Sangare went to catch a ball headed back to him by a teammate in an attempt to prevent a corner.

He then dropped the ball, allowing Sierra Leone’s Alhaji Kamara to equalise.

Sangare then went off injured, leaving right-back Serge Aurier to see out the match between the posts.

– © AFP 2022

