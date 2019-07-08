This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wilfried Zaha goal takes Ivory Coast through to quarter-finals of African Cup of Nations

The Crystal Palace star, who is being linked with a move to Arsenal, scored a decisive goal on Monday.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 7:07 PM
18 minutes ago 363 Views No Comments
Zaha competes for possession with Mali''s Hamari Traore.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Zaha competes for possession with Mali''s Hamari Traore.
Zaha competes for possession with Mali''s Hamari Traore.
Image: DPA/PA Images

IVORY COAST REACHED the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday as Wilfried Zaha gave them a 1-0 win over Mali.

The Crystal Palace winger, a reported transfer target for Arsenal, struck with 14 minutes of regulation time remaining after his side had survived some heavy pressure during the first half.

Two-time champions Ivory Coast will meet Algeria in the last eight after they dispatched Guinea 3-0 in Cairo on Sunday.

Hamari Traore blasted over after being backheeled into a good position by Moussa Marega, as Mali started the stronger of the teams.

Abdoulaye Diaby’s free-kick looped goalwards and had to be tipped over by Sylvain Gbohouo, while Marega twice came close before the break as Ivory Coast struggled to get a foothold.

They improved after the break, though, and should have taken the lead 67 minutes in when Jonathan Kodjia could only find the side-netting after goalkeeper Djigui Diarra had slipped.

Zaha made no such mistake nine minutes later, though, guiding a finish past Diarra after Kodjia glanced on a long kick up the field and Mali’s defence were left in disarray.

Mali, who have now failed to win any of their five meetings with Ivory Coast, pushed for a late leveller but Gbohouo made a fine stoppage-time save to keep out a fierce strike from Kalifa Coulibaly.

The42 Team

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie