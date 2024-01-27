Advertisement
Izzy Atkinson has joined Crystal Palace. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
On the Move

Irish international Atkinson joins Crystal Palace from West Ham

The left-sided star drops to the Championship.
57 minutes ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Izzy Atkinson has joined Championship outfit Crystal Palace from West Ham United.

Atkinson, 22, has signed a permanent deal until 2024, and makes the switch in a bid to gain regular first-team football.

The left-sided star had been at the Hammers since July 2022. There, she made 22 appearances and scored once in the Women’s Super League.

Atkinson, who previously played for Shelbourne and Celtic, has 13 senior Ireland caps, including two from last summer’s World Cup.

The Rush native went from Vera Pauw’s standby list when the extended training squad was named, to a regular substitute or starter.

Similarly, she wasn’t named in Eileen Gleeson’s first Uefa Nations League squad, but established herself as a permanent fixture with six appearances last Autumn.

“I’m really excited to get started at Crystal Palace, meet all the girls and get cracking,” Atkinson, who could make her debut against Charlton Athletic tomorrow, said.

“I just really want to come here, help out the team, and hopefully win loads of games.

“I’ve heard only good things about the club, so I’m really excited to get used to the style of play here.”

“Izzy’s level of talent is well-known across the women’s game, as is her character, and I have no doubt she will prove an invaluable addition to the team,” head coach Laura Kaminski added.

Atkinson joins Hayley Nolan at Palace, who are third in the Championship as they chase promotion.

The Dubliner is the second Irish player to depart West Ham in recent days: Jessie Stapleton has signed a loan deal with Championship side Reading until the end of the season.

Jess Ziu and Megan Walsh remain at the Hammers.

