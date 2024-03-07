Ireland's Izzy Atkinson voted Championship Player of the Month just weeks into Palace career

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Izzy Atkinson has been named the Women’s Championship Player of the Month for February, just over five weeks after joining Crystal Palace from West Ham.

The 22-year-old Dubliner, who has earned 15 senior caps for her country since 2018, was yesterday also voted Palace’s Player of the Month after picking up 40.4% of the fan vote.

Former Shelbourne and Celtic winger Atkinson debuted for her new club against Charlton Athletic at the end of January and netted her first Palace goal on her next appearance, opening the scoring with a solo effort in a 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s.

The Rush native scored her second goal in as many games during Palace’s 4-0 win over Blackburn on 18 February.

Her fine form in a month truncated by the international window saw Atkinson claim the overall Player of the Month prize ahead of Sheffield United’s Isobel Goodwin, Sunderland’s Jenna Dear and Durham’s Beth Hepple.

Atkinson started Ireland’s 0-0 friendly draw with Italy in Florence earlier this month and came off the bench in the 2-0 home defeat to Wales in Tallaght last week.