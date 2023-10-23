IZZY ATKINSON HAS the same aim for West Ham United as she does with the Republic of Ireland: become a starter to be relied on.

There is the smaller matter of Katie McCabe in her way on the international front, but the 22-year-old got a taste of what could be on offer when she was brought on in the Nations League win over Hungary with the captain moved into a more advanced role.

With the upcoming double header against Albania, interim boss Eileen Gleeson might just use it as an opportunity to test the waters again.

“Ideally the goal is to start by Katie moving higher up. When she went higher in Hungary, it was my opportunity and I took it. I thought I did well. Katie is always in my ear. It depends on who we’re playing and how attacking we are because I’m very attack minded,” Atkinson said earlier today.

“She drives me to go forward but she’s Katie McCabe. She’s unbelievable… During training, she’s always in my ear about little stuff. It’s funny, in a good way. We played together, [we] would do so in training, and Hungary when I went on the left was the most we played together. I really enjoyed it.

“I’d love to play alongside her. [Hungary] was great especially coming on at half-time when I was not expecting it. I was buzzing to bring something, not new, but different to the team as an attacking threat. I’ll attack and bring energy.

“Ideally I’d love to start,” she continued. “That’s what I’m striving for. When I don’t start, I just tell myself to be ready and make the most of the 20 minutes. With my style, I’ll dribble and attack a lot. That’s positive to do in 20 minutes whereas if I was a defender you might not have much to do. I can make the most of the time I have, if that makes sense.”

Atkinson got a little over a quarter of an hour of action yesterday to help West Ham secure an injury-time draw at home to Liverpool in the Women’s Super League.

“I don’t want to be a sub anymore! I want to start at West Ham. That’s my goal when I get back – hopefully start some games. I feel I should be starting….

“It’s great to get minutes and help the team but I want to push more for myself.

“Rehanne (Skinner) is very open,” she says of her club boss. “I’ve had talks with her. She’s great and I respect any decision she makes but I want to work with her and help the team by hopefully me starting.”