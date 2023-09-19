World Cup bolter called up for Ireland's Aviva Stadium showdown as Littlejohn injured

INTERIM REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team manager Eileen Gleeson has been forced into a squad change due to injury.

Ruesha Littlejohn has been ruled out of the upcoming Uefa Nations League double-header against Northern Ireland and Hungary, with World Cup bolter Izzy Atkinson called up.

An FAI statement reads: “Izzy Atkinson will link up with the Ireland Women’s National Team squad on Wednesday ahead of their Uefa Nations League opener against Northern Ireland.

“West Ham ace Atkinson replaces midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn who has returned to her club with to recover from a quad injury picked up ahead of international camp.”

Advertisement

London City Lionesses star Littlejohn sat out of training yesterday and today, though often curtails sessions due to ongoing Achilles tendinopathy.

Her absence comes as a blow, but Ireland have other central midfield options in Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Lily Agg and Tyler Toland, as well as some versatile centre-halves.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Littlejohn at training today. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Littlejohn joins the Girls In Green’s lengthy injury/unavailable list: Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell, Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Claire Walsh, Tara O’Hanlon, Roma McLaughlin, Jess Ziu, Sinead Farrelly and Leanne Kiernan.

The Republic face Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday [KO 1pm, live on RTÉ Two] in the first-ever women’s international at the national stadium.

Gleeson’s side travel to Budapest thereafter, where they play Hungary next Tuesday [KO 6.30pm Irish time, live on RTÉ Two].

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Megan Walsh (West Ham United)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Claire O’Riordan (Standard Liege), Savannah McCarthy (Shamrock Rovers), Éabha O’Mahony (University of Texas), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Heather Payne (Everton), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Glasgow City), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City).