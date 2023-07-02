Ireland's World Cup bolter: 'I'd dream about everything — and I still do'

IT’S MARCH 2019 and a talented, up-and-coming footballer is available for interview at the Aviva Stadium.

Isibeal Atkinson bounces over to The 42, enjoying the spotlight at the Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Football Festival and taking it all in her stride.

Just 17 at the time, she enthusiastically introduces herself as Izzy and chats away.

Her bubbly personality and maturity is striking from the get-go, as is her budding potential with Shelbourne and Ireland.

“I’m living my dream, as cringe as that sounds,” the one-cap Ireland senior international, and underage star, says at one point.

A little over four years later, Atkinson is in Ireland’s final squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Izzy the Bolter: the West Ham United left-sided star wasn’t named in Vera Pauw’s extended training squad, yet came from the standby list into the final 23 in the matter of days.

UCD’s O’Reilly Hall is the setting for this reunion, as the Super Bowl-style media day with all of the players wraps up. Atkinson has been in high demand, reflecting on a whirlwind few days and relishing the trip of a lifetime to Australia.

“You saved the best ’til last,” the Rush native grins as The 42 approaches.

She’s 21 now, going from Shels to Celtic to West Ham and winning four more senior Ireland caps since that day at Lansdowne Road. But it remains crystal clear in her mind.

Tommy Dickson / INPHO Atkinson and Niamh Farrelly at the March 2019 Aviva Soccer Sisters Launch. Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Just a kid with a dream.

“Which is where I am now,” Atkinson smiles.

“I can’t believe that was four years ago.

“Funny enough… You said in the interview: As one of the little girls run away, they say, ‘See you tonight, Izzy!’

“That was Abbie Larkin.”

Larkin is across the room, the youngest member of Ireland’s World Cup squad at 18. A Soccers Sisters kid involved in the photocall with Atkinson in 2019, the Shamrock Rovers striker now has seven senior caps herself.

“Unbelievable,” Izzy beams.

“And now she’s my best friend in camp. It’s crazy.

“She played with my little sister at the time. I used to watch my little sister and I’d say to my Dad, ‘She’s a good player, Dad — that one, Abbie’. And now we’re best friends. It’s mental.

“That’s where it started, I really miss them times. It feels long but quick. I don’t like how time goes by so quick! I definitely matured very quickly. I’m still maturing.”

For some of Pauw’s squad, the idea of playing at a World Cup was once inconceivable. For the likes of Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey, the pathways weren’t there. For others, there were stereotypes, sacrifice, setbacks and what not else.

Not for Izzy Atkinson.

“I was a very unrealistic kid, though. I watched men’s football a lot growing up and I’d be like, ‘I’m gonna play with Real Madrid, I’m going to play with United’. In my head, I’m thinking I’m playing with Ronaldo.

“I honestly had dreamed about World Cups, winning Champions League. I’d dream about everything — and I still do.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Larkin and Atkinson in training last month. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Think football for Atkinson, think life. She’s never really done anything else. Admittedly, she never really cared about school. “Football comes first,” as her parents once told her principal.

She did go to Maynooth University for a year after completing her Leaving Certificate, undertaking a Bachelor of Arts with a view to becoming a primary school teacher. That plan was parked when Celtic came calling, and while she still hopes to pursue that career after football, she has no regrets.

Nor does she after her first year at West Ham, where minutes were limited but moments made it all worthwhile. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs. I’ve just learned that you need to expect that from football. I’m gonna have more ups and downs now. It’s a rollercoaster, my Dad always says.”

Atkinson’s bolt from the blue encapsulates just that, a last-ditch claim successfully staked.

“I came in and I literally had nothing to lose,” she explains. “It’s life or death really, because I’m in or I’m out. It really suited me, I enjoyed it. I just gave my absolute all, played with no fear and with freedom. I was treating every training like it was my last session.”

She was pleased with how she did overall; her hopes rose with each passing day and she grabbed her chance in the recent friendly against Zambia. Her family watched on proudly at Tallaght Stadium, having been at the heart of it all throughout.

While Atkinson’s Mam and seven siblings waited at home for the World Cup squad news on Tuesday, her Dad made his way towards UCD and the pair shared a special moment.

Her biggest supporters, always and forever.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Atkinson in action against Zambia. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“My Dad had an awful time! He actually came to collect me. He had to leave the house, he said he’d rather wait in UCD and walk than be at home waiting. I rang him after finding out, he had to pull over the car. He said it was the best day of his life, bless him.

“Telling the rest, I tried to keep a straight face and I couldn’t. I think they just knew. They weren’t expecting it. I think I was expecting it more than them.”

“The fact that I’m young, hopefully it’s not my last World Cup so I don’t think it would be too heartbreaking if they didn’t get to this one,” she concludes, the last-minute nature of it all challenging in ways.

“I’m just so proud. Glad I’ve done enough to be on the plane.”

The story continues.

Watch this space.

And remember the name.