Jack Barry to step away from Kerry and Na Gaeil for a year

THE EUPHORIA IN the Na Gaeil camp after they secured their senior status for a third year with a thrilling extra-time victory over Kerins O’Rahillys was quelled somewhat with the news that Kerry midfielder Jack Barry was taking a year out to travel and will not be available to club or county in 2024, according to sources close to the Kerry and Na Gaeil camps.

Barry has featured regularly in the Kerry midfield under both Peter Keane and Jack O’Connor since 2017.

Advertisement

Barry will turn 29 in December and has played minor (2012), U21 (2015) and senior inter-county football since 2017, with his battles with Dublin star Brian Fenton a standout feature of recent Kerry v Dublin clashes. Barry made his senior debut with Kerry against Donegal in 2017 and his championship debut against Clare the same year.

The midfielder – whose brother Andrew also played with Kerry – has made 78 appearances for Kerry (31 championship, 42 league) and played in both the 2019 All-Ireland finals. He won his first senior All-Ireland medal in 2022 and was on the losing side when Dublin edged out the Kingdom last July.

Barry was also a central figure in Na Gaeil’s 2019 Kerry and Munster Junior Premier wins and their All-Ireland success in Croke Park in 2020. He was also crucial in the Tralee side’s Intermediate Kerry and Munster success in 2021, though Na Gaeil lost to Steelstown Brian Ógs of Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Barry’s absence will be a significant blow for club and county. Kerry boss Jack O’Connor will welcome the recent return of former captain Joe O’Connor, who played a local final with Austin Stacks after a year out with a cruciate.

The Kerry boss will be also looking at players like Mark Ryan (Rathmore), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort) and possibly Gavin Horan (Milltown/Castlemaine) to fill the void left by Barry’s departure.

Another Na Gaeil player, Damien Burke, has been invited onto the Kerry Senior training panel that will soon jet out to New York for a five-day break on the back of his outstanding club form.