Former Ireland youth international snapped up by Stoke City

Jack Bonham had two seasons at Gillingham.

Jack Bonham had two seasons at Gillingham.

STOKE CITY HAVE announced the signing of goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

The 27-year-old will vie for selection with Welsh international Adam Davies and England U21 stopper Joe Bursik after signing a one-year contract with the Championship club.

English-born Bonham is a former Republic of Ireland youth international, who was capped at U17 level by the late Sean McCaffrey.

He was reported to be in contention for a senior call-up from Martin O’Neill in 2018 after impressing while on loan at Bristol Rovers from Brentford.

Bonham, who began his professional career at Watford, joins Stoke following a two-year spell at Gillingham, for whom he made 80 appearances.

He rejected the offer of a new contract from the League One club in the hope of being given an opportunity to test himself at a higher level.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We already have a strong goalkeeping group with Adam Davies, Joe Bursik and Blondy Nna Noukeu, and Jack will certainly add to that strength in depth,” Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill said. “We are pleased to have him on board.”