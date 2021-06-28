Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Former Ireland youth international snapped up by Stoke City

Michael O’Neill has added to his goalkeeping options by securing the services of Jack Bonham.

By Paul Dollery Monday 28 Jun 2021, 7:05 PM
55 minutes ago 1,675 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5479917
Jack Bonham had two seasons at Gillingham.
Image: PA
Jack Bonham had two seasons at Gillingham.
Jack Bonham had two seasons at Gillingham.
Image: PA

STOKE CITY HAVE announced the signing of goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

The 27-year-old will vie for selection with Welsh international Adam Davies and England U21 stopper Joe Bursik after signing a one-year contract with the Championship club.

English-born Bonham is a former Republic of Ireland youth international, who was capped at U17 level by the late Sean McCaffrey.

He was reported to be in contention for a senior call-up from Martin O’Neill in 2018 after impressing while on loan at Bristol Rovers from Brentford.

Bonham, who began his professional career at Watford, joins Stoke following a two-year spell at Gillingham, for whom he made 80 appearances.

He rejected the offer of a new contract from the League One club in the hope of being given an opportunity to test himself at a higher level.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We already have a strong goalkeeping group with Adam Davies, Joe Bursik and Blondy Nna Noukeu, and Jack will certainly add to that strength in depth,” Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill said. “We are pleased to have him on board.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie